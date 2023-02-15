NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles Josh Sills has waived his court appearance in Guernsey County, Ohio that was scheduled for Thursday.

Sills was charged by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on February 16 but now Sills will required to appear before the Guernsey County clerk to post the $25,000 cash or surety bond and to execute the personal recognizance bond and to meet with the Guernsey County adult probation department to sign conditions of pretrial release.

Sills is also ordered to appear before the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to have his fingerprints and photograph taken.

The next pretrial hearing will be on March 9 at 2:30 pm, where Josh Sills is ordered to appear.

In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills allegedly engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

Sills played high school football at Meadowbrook high school and went to play college at West Virginia University and Oklahoma State.

