WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood is celebrating Dogtober Fest!

The park is urging pup parents to bring four-legged loved ones in their best Halloween costumes before the park opens for the spooky season on Saturday, September 23.

There will be a special parade, costume contest, and photo opportunities.

To participate, complete the registration form and bring a five-pound bag of dog food to the event to be donated to Animal Friends.

The owner of each dog will receive one (1) Free ticket, valid on any operating day through October 29, 2023.

A waiver must be signed upon arrival at the park to participate.

The event is open to the public, but spots are limited.

Each owner can bring one (1) dog and up to two (2) guests.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and will end by 11:30 a.m.

All dogs must leave the park before opening.

