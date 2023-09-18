Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest creeps out of the shadows for six weekends of terror beginning Friday, September 22. This season Phantom Fall Fest takes screams to the extreme with more scares, more effects and more horror as Kennywood continues its 125th celebration season. In all, Phantom Fall Fest features six horrifying haunts, four sinister scare zones and 13 terrifying rides in the dark.

A twisted haunt inspired by the classic story of Alice in Wonderland makes its debut this Halloween season. mAlice in Wonderland Unleashed invites unsuspecting visitors into alabyrinth of dark and twisted memories of Alice’s time in Wonderland. Through the looking glass, they’ll face a familiar cast of characters transformed by a kaleidoscope of broken recollections and ill intentions. This season, the journey is darker, scarier and nearly twice as long.

By pup-ular demand, Dogtober Fest will take the stage at Kennywood Park to celebrate the opening weekend of Phantom Fall Fest. On Saturday, September 23, pups and their parents are invited to the park from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Doggos are encouraged to show off their Halloween costumes and join the park’s costume parade, enjoy photo opportunities and more. Those interested in attending will receive free entry into the event with a donation of one five-pound bag of dog food. All donations will go directly to Animal Friends, a full-service companion animal welfare organization in Pittsburgh.

“Phantom Fall Fest offers the most unique and robust Halloween experience in this region with improved haunts, classic rides and the most robust food offering to date,” said Assistant General Manager, Rick Spicuzza. “mAlice in Wonderland Unleashed has been completely reimagined this year, packed with new frights and thrills around every corner.”

Phantom Fall Fest opens with family-friendly activities during the day, then at 6 p.m., the fear kicks into gear with hair-raising thrills set to make all guests’ scream dreams come true, all included for free with park admission. Plus, new for 2023, Halloween enthusiasts can enjoy the RIP Experience, this one-of-a-kind offering includes a park tour, a behind-the-scenes look at the Phantom Fall Fest makeup room and the VooDoo Bayou Haunt, a premium Speedy Pass and more