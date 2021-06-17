Kennywood: Man arrested for allegedly touching underage girls on Aero 360 ride

(WTRF)- A man was arrested for allegedly touching two girls on a ride at Kennywood.

Police say, the girls age 14 and 15, were touched inappropriately on the Aero 360 and that the girls moved seats twice and yelled at the man before he left.

After the ride, police say the girls took a photo of him and showed it to officers.

22-year-old Miguel Moises ran from police after they tried to arrest him, running through the metal detectors, through the ticket sales window, through the gates and into the parking lot.

Police say they were finally able to arrest him when he ran out of breath, slowed down and stopped.

Moises is facing wo counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age, two counts of harassment and resisting arrest.