Opening Day at Kennywood just got a week closer:

Kennywood announced Wednesday that it will open in exactly one month, on Saturday, April 16, for an exclusive Passholder preview. The park will be open for the public starting Easter Sunday, April 17.

“From the moment Guests arrive in our parking areas, they will be greeted by a completely refreshed experience,” says Kennywood & Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls. “Inside the park, Guests will find major enhancements, all designed with their enjoyment and improved service top of mind. Just as it will take multiple visits to enjoy all the new events we have planned, Guests will need several visits this year to take note of all the upgrades made since the end of last season.”

Kennywood’s enhancements begin in the parking lot, where changes will make navigation easier and the lot areas more attractive.

Heading into the entrance plaza, a massive carousel horse will greet visitors along with vividly painted buildings. The ticketing and security screening process will be seamless: Guests will wait less for entry, giving them more time to enjoy everything Kennywood has to offer.

The walk to the tunnel will feel brighter and bolder, thanks to upgraded landscaping and a nostalgic mural of past and present park staples.

Inside the park, the Kandy Kaleidoscope is currently undergoing a complete top-to-bottom makeover. Guests will find new floor-to-ceiling windows to look in on the shop’s delicious treats and homemade fudge. The inside of the shop is being reconfigured, making ordering and checking out quicker. To top it all off, a whimsical, larger-than-life candy theme will bring signature sweet treats to the midway for even more unique photo opportunities.

The Old Mill, Kennywood’s oldest ride in operation since 1901, will see a new façade that better fits the attraction’s overall theming. While there, look up: new, color-changing lights will illuminate the midway all the way down to the Jack Rabbit’s grand entrance.

Perhaps the most exciting update of all is the return of the Kangaroo. Crews poured the new concrete foundation for the attraction on Monday, with modernization work continuing offsite on the ride itself. The Kangaroo will open on May 28, during Memorial Day weekend.

“The Kangaroo really is the centerpiece of this refurbishment,” says Rob Henninger, Assistant General Manager. “With its spectacular new backdrop, the Kangaroo looks better than ever and will soon be ready to bring its family-friendly thrills and excitement back to Kennywood!”

The Cottage, the nearby restroom dating back to 1901, will undergo a complete renovation, including the addition of two family restrooms. The Gift Shop located next to the Kangaroo has completely rebuilt this off-season and will offer a wide-range lineup of merchandise – including new Kangaroo and 125th Celebration designs. Across the midway, the winning themes for the Jack Rabbit’s queue mural were revealed: Classic Coasters, Legendary Thrills and Dark Rides through the Ages. The public voted for the themes of the giant new display in December.

Guests will enjoy the all-new Swing into Spring festival, which promises all kinds of surprises throughout the park every weekend April 16 through May 22. Shake off the winter blues, get back on your favorite rides, feast your ears on live music and taste specialty food at locations around the Lagoon.

Swing into Spring is the first of a year full of events at Kennywood: