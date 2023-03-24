Those wanting to go to Kennywood on opening day may have to wait a little longer.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a news conference on Friday that Kennywood is not safe and if he has to, he will take Kennywood Park to court to block the Park’s opening day on April 22.

Kennywood announced new security measures in September of 2022 to its park after three people were shot inside the park.

Zappala feels that Kennywood is still unsafe and told another local news outlet that his office made a list of security demands in November that needed to be done before opening day.

Those list of demands have not been made public, at this time.

Kennywood told WPXI that “The safety and security of our guests and team members are always our top priority. We are confident in our enhanced security procedures. We are looking forward to opening day on April 22 and the 125th Celebration. We fully support the investigation in any way possible. For questions regarding the investigation, contact law enforcement.”