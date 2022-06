Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild have made the decision to make their parks cashless.

Cash will no longer be accepted at Kennywood and Sandcastle starting on June 28 and Idlewild will follow the next day on June 29.

The parks will have cash-to-card machines that are free of charge and will convert $500 of cash into a prepaid card to be used in the park.

Parks will now only accept credit, debit, prepaid cards, or secure mobile payments only.