WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Good news for Kennywood goers. Kennywood will be extending its hours starting Saturday, May 6.

The theme park will now stay open until 8 p.m. which gives guests an extra hour of ride time, to celebrate the first sunny weekend of the season. The park opens at 11 a.m. this weekend

Also, it’s official! In T-minus 15 days Kennywood’s newest ride, Spinvasion, will board its first passengers in its grand debut. The first multi-spin ride of its kind in the U.S. will open to Season Passholders daily, Friday May 19 through Sunday, May 21. Then, the thrill ride will launch to all guests on Friday May 26, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial start to summer. May 26 also marks the first day of summer operation for the park.

Kennywood’s newest thrill ride, Spinvasion

On May 26, the official grand opening will include a ribbon cutting in front of Spinvasion and a Kennywood tie capsule, that will be packed by our guests and team members with memorabilia to commemorate the park and its 125 years.