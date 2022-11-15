Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination – Kennywood – will take flight next season with a new, out-of-this-world attraction unlike anything else in America.

Spinvasion, an intergalactic multi-action spin ride, will blast off as the centerpiece of the all-new Area 412 in the spring of 2023.

Spinvasion provides an electrifying combination of speed and gravity, along with its unique single rider experience.

“Spinvasion is a first of its kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can’t get at any other park in the country,” says Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. “This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park. Featuring a massive themed ride backdrop, along with a fresh new look to the Cosmic Chaos and an improved retail shop, this is one giant leap for all Kennywood fans and Season Passholders.”

Spinvasion puts its daring pilots in the middle of the Battle for the ‘Burgh. Set against a giant interplanetary space mural, riders strap in to their solo manned aircraft and prepare for a classic swing experience after takeoff. Next-level fun quickly begins by crisscrossing with other pilots, flying sideways at certain points parallel to the ground. Spinvasion thrills with every revolution while gliding along the giant waves. The illusion of close encounters with the rider in front fuels the excitement and energy while in flight. The whole experience is enhanced by a spectacular, colorful light display that makes riders feel as if they’ve entered the fourth dimension.

The new Area 412 will feature otherworldly upgrades and additions as part of the multi-year park enhancement project celebrating Kennywood’s 125th season in 2023. Along with the new ride construction, Cosmic Chaos recently received a vibrant, new paint job, and the nearby Cosmic Gift Shop will get an out-of-this-world overhaul to tie the section of the park together.

Guests can start preparing their flight plans for next summer now with the just-launched Black Friday Season Pass Sale. The annual blockbuster offers the best deal of the year, with savings up to $40 off 2023 Gold Passes. A Gold Season Pass offers unlimited visits now through 2023, including admission to Holiday Lights for free this year at Kennywood, where more than two million sparkling lights will illuminate the park from November 19 through January 1. The Brightest Holiday Lights Event ever will include new rides, loads of live entertainment, and festive treats like fresh doughnut holes and peppermint shakes. Plus, can’t-miss favorites like the nightly tree lighting of the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania sponsored by Clearview Federal Credit Union

Kennywood’s sister parks – Idlewild & SoakZone, plus Sandcastle Waterpark – also begin their Black Friday Season Pass Sales, featuring: