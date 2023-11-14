Kennywood is serving up a one-of-kind experience next spring: The park’s classic bumper car ride will undergo a total transformation, themed to Kennywood’s iconic fresh-cut Potato Patch fries.

This mouth-watering makeover showcases two beloved Kennywood staples, the bumper cars and Potato Patch, coming together as the park staples both celebrate 50 years.

The tasty transformation will be completed ahead of the 2024 season as Kennywood continues its multi-million-dollar park-wide improvement project. The bumper cars, located in the front of the park, will undergo a full makeover with 20 new cars modeled after the park’s signature snack. Each car will be fitted with fries, oozing cheese sauce and an oversized fork, completing an appetizing look for the most drool-worthy attraction around.

“This classic ride showcases what Kennywood is known for, a perfect blend of modern thrills with a mix of the park’s beloved traditions,” says Kennywood Assistant General Manager, Rick Spicuzza. “The all-new Potato Patch themed bumper cars continue the massive multi-year park enhancement project, keeping Kennywood fun and unique for future generations to enjoy.”