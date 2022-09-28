Kennywood is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday after three people were shot during Phantom Fall Fest on Saturday night.

The press conference is expected to start at 11 am and officials are expected to discuss new and enhanced security measures.

Allegheny County police said Monday that a trace of the weapon found indicated that the firearm had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Columbus in August 2021.

Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride and shots were fired shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday by a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored mask typically worn to protect against COVID-19. The handgun was found near the scene by responding officers, and police noted that they have not yet confirmed whether it was used in the shooting.

Police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds. Emergency responders took the man and one of the youths to a hospital, where the man was treated and released and the youth was admitted in stable condition. Another youth grazed on the leg was later brought to the hospital by a relative.

Police said Monday that no suspects had been identified and detectives had found nothing to confirm that any of the shooting victims were directly involved in the altercation. Detectives are reviewing video evidence and following up on numerous tip line calls, police said.