Police in Pennsylvania are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday to announce an arrest in the shooting at Kennywood.

Allegheny County Police are expected to make the announcement at 11 am; you can refresh this story to get an update from the police after 11 am.

Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride. Shots were fired shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, September 24 by a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored mask typically worn to protect against COVID-19. The handgun was found near the scene by responding officers, and police noted that they have not yet confirmed whether it was used in the shooting.

Police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds. Emergency responders took the man and one of the youths to a hospital, where the man was treated and released and the youth was admitted in stable condition. Another youth grazed on the leg was later brought to the hospital by a relative.

Kennywood later announced they added new security measures to the park that include increased police support, new park entrance policies, perimeter enhancements, a new bag police, a chaperone policy update, and a face covering update.