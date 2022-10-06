Police in Pennsylvania announced Thursday morning that a 15-year-old has been charged and arrested without incident in the shooting of three people in Kennywood.

Darryl Pirl, of West Mifflin, faces two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possessing a firearm by a minor, and recklessly endangering another person.

Pirl is being charged as an adult.

The teen was on juvenile probation, but the police don’t know why he was on probation at this time.

Pirl was also one of the people that were injured in the shooting. News outlets report that Pirl t fired the weapon through his clothing, resulting in a graze wound to himself.

Police also said they are looking for a second subject and that two guns were used in the shooting.

Police say they don’t know how the guns got into Kennywood but say it was either

Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride. Shots were fired shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, September 24 by a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored mask typically worn to protect against COVID-19. The handgun was found near the scene by responding officers, and police noted that they have not yet confirmed whether it was used in the shooting.

Police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds. Emergency responders took the man and one of the youths to a hospital, where the man was treated and released and the youth was admitted in stable condition. Another youth grazed on the leg was later brought to the hospital by a relative.

Kennywood later announced they added new security measures to the park that include increased police support, new park entrance policies, perimeter enhancements, a new bag police, a chaperone policy update, and a face covering update.