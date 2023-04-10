A fan favorite is returning to Kennywood.

The Raging Rapids water ride will reopen this season.

The Raging Rapids opened first in 1985 and ‘retired the ride’ in 2020.

Kennywood announced the return on their social media:

“Over the next few weeks, teams will continue to break in and fine-tune the ride’s new control system that was installed as part of its refurbishment project. Those refreshed boats look pretty snazzy, too! We’ll share the ride’s exact springtime reopening date once everything is good to go.”

Kennywood reopens for its 125th year on April 22.

A District Attorney in Allegheny County said in March that Kennywood is not safe and if he has to, he will take Kennywood Park to court to block the Park’s opening day.