Charges have been dropped against a teenager in the Kennywood shooting.

The 15-year-old, Darryl Pirl, arrested for a shooting at Kennywood in Pennsylvania had his charges dropped by a judge on Wednesday after the judge said there was not enough evidence to charge the teen.

Pirl was also one of the people that were injured in the shooting. News outlets report that Pirl fired the weapon through his clothing, resulting in a graze wound to himself.

KDKA says there were no eyewitnesses who identified Pirl during the hearing, no video showing him opening fire.

Police said after the shooting they were still looking for another suspect.