Two Kennywood coasters are closed for maintenance and not for the season says general manager Mark Pauls to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

This comes after a Reddit post that claimed the Thunderbolt and Steel Curtain was done for the season.

Pauls said both coasters are down for maintenance.

Kennywood says both rides are expected to be open before the end of the season but they hope to have the Thunderbolt back open for the holiday weekend.

The park just brought back a fan favorite this year, the famous Kangaroo