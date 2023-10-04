Kenwood is hosting its very first worm-eating contest.

As part of Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest, they will be hosting a worm-eating contest to win prizes.

The first to eat 10 LIVE mealworms will win four 2024 Gold Season Passes and a Kennywood merch pack.

Kennywood will also offer prizes for 2nd and 3rd place and all participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Sign-ups are first come, first served at the Garden Stage starting at 6:15 p.m. with the contest starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6.

You must be 18+ to participate.

Kennywood has debuted a new haunt for Phantom Fall Fest, mAlice in Wonderland Unleashed, you can find more information about it, here.