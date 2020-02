MORRISTOWN, OHIO- The Union Local Lady Jets hosted Morgan on Saturday in the sectional championship. In the first quarter, Rilee Coon got inside for the basket, tying the game up at 5 a piece. The Jets respond. Regan Vinskovich answered with a basket. She had 24 points and 7 rebounds. Casey Kildow kept up the momentum with the one handed bucket. She had 10 points.

The Lady Jets went on to win 55-36. The Jets are now 23-1 and sectional champs.