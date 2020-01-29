Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
PETA: Retire Punxsutawney Phil, use animatronic groundhog instead
Top Stories
‘The Mighty Ducks’ former child star Shaun Weiss arrested for meth, burglary
US military recovers 2 bodies from aircraft crash site in Afghanistan
Parents charged after infant daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Split ruling for fired teacher who sued Catholic school
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Nailers Homestand Continues
Top Stories
Wheeling Park Sweeps John Marshall
Ferry defeats Central
Linsly’s Marshall Taylor, Athlete of the Week
No. 12 West Virginia in for a test at Texas Tech
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Super January
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
video
‘The Mighty Ducks’ former child star Shaun Weiss arrested for meth, burglary
US military recovers 2 bodies from aircraft crash site in Afghanistan
Parents charged after infant daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Split ruling for fired teacher who sued Catholic school
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Economist: Bright future for OV, cracker plant or not
Ferry defeats Central
‘No Shave’ fundraiser nets $1,500 for A Special Wish Foundation
Traffic cams ‘go live’ on WV511, WTRF ahead of I-70 closure
Advocates tout “Environmental Day” at West Virginia Capitol
Sheriff: Man stirs the pot by lighting joint in court
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
‘The Mighty Ducks’ former child star Shaun Weiss arrested for meth, burglary
US military recovers 2 bodies from aircraft crash site in Afghanistan
Parents charged after infant daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Split ruling for fired teacher who sued Catholic school
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Trending Stories
PETA: Retire Punxsutawney Phil, use animatronic groundhog instead
‘The Mighty Ducks’ former child star Shaun Weiss arrested for meth, burglary
US military recovers 2 bodies from aircraft crash site in Afghanistan
Man gets 20 years for selling guns to terrorist group
Parents charged after infant daughter overdoses on fentanyl
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News