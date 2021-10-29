Let's Go Brandon

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
CMA Awards
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Belmont County, Ohio man admits to firearms charge
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
Betty White fan?; Get paid $1000 to watch
West Virginia State Parks offers discounts to veterans and active-duty military personnel
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
No. 6 Ohio State embraces ‘March Madness’ mentality at Nebraska
Top Stories
Tested West Virginia, No. 11 Oklahoma State brace for nail-biter
Steelers trade veteran LB Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 pick
Browns struggling, searching with offense stuck in neutral
Browns tackle Conklin out ‘multiple weeks’ with elbow injury
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Close
You have been added to WTRF 7News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WTRF 7News Alerts
Sign Up
Let's Go Brandon
Watch: Southwest pilot signs off flight with Let’s Go Brandon
Hero marine veteran in ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt honored for stopping armed robbery
What does Let’s Go Brandon mean?
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
30 days, life-changing results: The new treatment available to veterans in the Ohio Valley
Video
Infrastructure bill battle continues in Washington, DC and in West Virginia
Video
Ohio weed ordinances
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Evening Update
Video
Wheeling firefighters respond to smoke on McCulloch Street, No injuries reported
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Trending Stories
Belmont County, Ohio man admits to firearms charge
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
Betty White fan?; Get paid $1000 to watch
West Virginia State Parks offers discounts to veterans and active-duty military personnel
West Virginia orders flags at half staff Wednesday
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News