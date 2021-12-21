Brandon Brown from ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ fame wants you to chant “Let’s Go, America”

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 23: Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 TradeTheChain.com Chevrolet, waves to fans during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Brandon Brown, a NASCAR driver, became a political movement without any say in the matter.

What does Let’s Go Brandon mean?

Brandon, after winning a NASCAR race on October 2, was put into the spotlight after thousands of fans could be heard chanting what the reporter (incorrectly) said was “Let’s Go, Brandon!

In an opinion piece for Newsweek , Brandon mentions that he ‘kept quiet’ turning down press requests because he was afraid of being canceled by his sponsors, the media and ‘or being caught up in something that has little to do with (himself)’

Brandon says he has no interest in becoming actively engaged in politics but he understands why people are frustrated at the government right now.

I understand that millions of people are struggling right now and are frustrated. Struggling to get by and struggling to build a solid life for themselves and their families, and wondering why their government only seems to make it worse. People have a right to frustration—even anger. Listen, I buy more gas than most. I don’t like that $4 per gallon has become the norm. I know the cost of everything is rising and I know first-hand that making ends meet can be a struggle for middle-class folks like me. Brandon Brown

Brandon says he plans on dedicating this season to competing hard on the race track and spotlighting the issues that are important to me and to millions of Americans across the country.

He also wants a new chant to sweep America and that’s “Let’s Go America.”