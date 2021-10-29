Hero marine veteran in ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt honored for stopping armed robbery

Let's Go Brandon

A Marine veteran from Arizona was honored and was being called a hero for stopping an attempted armed robbery.

ORIGINAL STORY: HERO Marine veteran helps stop armed robbery

Arizona resident James Kilcer was honored by his local area with the Citizen’s Valor award for disarming a suspect with a handgun bringing the suspect to the ground.

Sheriff Leon Wilmot presented Kilcer with the award saying “For extraordinary heroism and exceptional courage while voluntarily coming to the aid of another citizen during an incident involving criminal activity at extreme, life-threatening, personal risk in an attempt to save or protect human life.”

The YCSO Citizen’s Valor Award is the highest award for citizens whose actions warrant recognition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kilcer, who was wearing a “Let’s go Brandon Shirt’ during the award ceremony, also received a shoutout from former President Donald Trump.

‘Thank you, James—Tough and Smart!, ‘ said former President Trump.

If you wondering the origins of what does ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ mean, you can find out here.

