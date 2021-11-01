Watch: Southwest pilot signs off flight with Let’s Go Brandon

A Southwest pilot is going viral after signing off his flight with a ‘Let’s Go, Brandon.’

A TikTok video showed exactly what the pilot said.

“We’re heading east at about seven or eight miles per hour. Clear visibility, mostly clear skies, about 77 degrees,” the pilot said. “Thanks for coming out and flying Southwest Airlines, welcome aboard, and remember, ‘Let’s go, Brandon.‘”

A reporter who was also on the plane helped cause the ‘Let’s Go Brandon‘ pilot to go viral.

Also in defense of airline I was asking them to open locked cock pit and probably sounded insane! — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

Also, a CNN analyst chimed in saying that every person on the flight should file a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration.

If @SouthwestAir doesn’t do anything, every passenger on that flight has standing to file a complaint with the @FAANews and they should do so. Southwest will then be compelled to investigate or defend him. Have fun with that. No messing around in the air. Bright line rule. https://t.co/L7VlZWJ0SU — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) October 30, 2021

According to AP reporter, Colleen Long, Southwest Airlines released the following statement

“Southwest Team takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, and respectful environment for the millions of Customers who fly with the airline each year and behavior from any individual that is divisive or offensive is not condoned,” the statement said.