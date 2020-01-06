Alternative ways to stay healthy, fit this new year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The number one goal or resolution as we start a new year is to get healthy, but now in addition to working out, we are exploring some other ways people believe are helping them stay health and fit.

At Thrive people are liking the all core 360 machine. It works a lot of core muscles in a short session. This helps with things as simple as wanting to strengthen your core to easing lower back pain.

“What this machine can do for you is something I can’t do for you in the gym. It works 50 core muscles in one 10 minute session from your pelvic floor all the way up to your neck. It’s super good at stabilizing the core as a whole, working on each quadrant.” Brad Becca – Thrive Wheeling Spa Partner

As for what some exercises do for your health, their Float therapy sessions help reduces stress, depression, and anxiety .

Thrive workers say it’s the perfect way to unwind after a busy week.

“So it’s sensory deprivation too, so we’re aiming to eliminate sight, hearing, and tactile once you acclimate to the water, but lots of studies have shown it has helped even soldiers.” Seth Keeney – Thrive Wheeling Spa Partner

And that’s not all they offer

From using the Cryo Machine that reduces full body inflammation to their Sweat Infrared Sauna that detoxify’s, cleanses, and beautifies the body.

There are many alternative ways to a healthy body this new year

“The average person, the athlete, whether you’re in high school, professional, or even college there is really something here for everyone.” Seth Keeney – Thrive Wheeling Spa Partner

Thrive Wheeling workers say the hardest part is walking through the front door.

If you like a full list of all the options they offer you can call them at 304-650-5162.

