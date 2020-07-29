CBD can cut down on overuse of cannabis, study says

(LONDON-CNN) A new study suggests using CBD could help people who abuse marijuana.

On Tuesday, the medical journal The Lancet Psychiatry published a 2015 study that looked a people with cannabis use disorder.

This disorder occurs when pot use impairs a person’s psychological, physical or social functioning.

Researchers say they looked at 82 people who fit that criteria.

They found that treating the disorder with cannabidiol, or CBD, could possibly reduce the patients’ pot use.

CBD is a chemical found in marijuana.

The team says they used medical-grade CBD that was safe, and they saw no serious adverse effects during the study.

