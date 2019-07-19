Elderly falls one of the most common injuries in the Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The population of the Ohio Valley is aging, and with that comes additional health concerns.

Wheeling Hospital invited area seniors to a fall prevention program on Friday, to help avoid this potentially devastating injury.

Attendees learned how to modify their routines at home to prevent a fall.

Topics included medications and possible side effects, healthy eating to support bone health and more.

Wheeling Hospital is the only Level II Trauma Center in the area, meaning they don’t just treat injuries, they try to prevent them.

“Our top two injuries here in the Valley that we see come into the hospital are car accidents and same level falls,” explained Wheeling Hospital Trauma Program Manager Stephanie Isaly. “We see a lot of older seniors come in with same level falls with hip fractures, arm fractures, head bleeds maybe if they’re on an anticoagulant.”

About 90 people attended this free program, but it wasn’t only fall prevention.

Doctors and staff from Wheeling Hospital also spoke about audiology and ophthalmology.

Since it was so well received, organizers hope it will become an annual event.

“The majority of our residents here are older,” added Isaly. “We just have to do our part to help them reduce the risk.”