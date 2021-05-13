Moms in Motion: How do I keep my baby safe?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s terrifying for parents to think that anything could happen to their child. There are plenty of dangers out there, especially when they’re little.

But, the “Moms in Motion” experts at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital explain with a little preparation, you can keep your kids safe in your home.

Your home should be a safe place for your baby. Catherine Voegelin, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

From cabinet locks to baby gates, if you have a little one your home probably has it all. However, way before the little ones are mobile, or even born, we started safety training because there’s a lot to do from car seats to cribs.

Google is everybody’s go-to. It is a curse and a blessing. Angelica Schultze, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Parents are searching for the cutest nursery ideas or the top toys, but before buying the pediatrician is probably a better resource than the Internet.

You can call any of our offices and say ‘this is the product I’ve heard about’, ‘this is the newest thing I’ve seen on Etsy or Pinterest and they can let you know the pros and cons, if they’ve ever heard about it do their research. Angelica Schultze, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Safe sleep is one of the biggest areas that that nurses want parents to pay attention to.

There should be nothing in the crib but the baby and a pacifier at most. No bumper pads. You can buy them at Target, WalMart, but they are 100% not recommended to be in the crib. Angelica Schultze, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Get a firm mattress for the crib as well. You don’t want one that’s dented or has been compressed because that could cause your baby to roll into an unsafe position.

NEVER put the baby in the bed with you and avoid those bassinets that attach to the bed.

The part that attaches to the bed, if you or I were to roll over onto that, that’s going to come off of the bed. You’re a new mom. You’re sleep deprived. You may not even realize that the baby fell off of it and the chances of you rolling over, moving a pillow over, so anytime, nap or sleeping, never have the baby in bed with you. Angelica Schultze, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

You’ll also encounter car seat safety even before the little one arrives and before you leave the hospital.

We have car seat certified technicians that will come into the room. Before discharge the infant is placed, checked for correct size, placement of the belts. They make sure and they educate you while they’re doing it as to how to set it up. Angelica Schultze, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Schultze also recommends checking with your local fire or police department. Many have someone who is certified in car seat safety. You can make an appointment and check the seat you have installed in your vehicle.

Whether it’s the car seat, cribs or even toys, be extra careful with hand-me-downs. Products and safety change quickly, so something that was safe a few years ago could have been recalled. Each product comes with a company name and sometimes a serial number. You can call the company and give them the product name to check for recalls and updated safety information.

As they grow from the infant stages comes the all too terrifying “everything goes in the mouth” phase.

Anything smaller than a D size battery is considered a choking hazard. Catherine Voegelin, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Then it’s time to make sure everything dangerous is safely tucked away.

Things like chemicals, cleaning products, sharps, matches . Making sure you’re storing anything like guns unloaded and locked in a secure location and bullets locked in a separate locked and secure location. Catherine Voegelin, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

There are also other basic safety concerns they want parents to consider in their homes:

Installing carbon monoxide detectors

Having properly working smoke detectors

Covering fireplaces with a screen

Fencing in pools and any ponds around the home

Not smoking in the home or around baby

Having a list of baby-safe medications

Put all house plants out of reach of children

Keep kids away from makeup products, lotions and bug sprays

Before baby comes, a safety class to learn CPR is also recommended. It’ll also teach you how to tell if your child is choking so you can act fast. They offer one at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

Kids gag and spit up all the time, but it’s just when that airway is obstructed that’s the concern. You wanna watch to make sure that they’re not turning red or blue. Sometimes they’ll try and cough or they’ll try and cry but there’s no sound because they’re obstructed. Catherine Voegelin, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

When children begin to walk there’s plenty more hazards, but these nurses say there’s a big one to watch out for.

The walkers, you might think you turn your second and it’s ok but the baby could go down the steps. There’s railings, there’s a million different things that when you’re a new parent you have to realize anything that could happen will happen. Angelica Schultze, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

Becoming a parent is a lot to take in, and these nurses know you don’t want to forget anything, so they advise to get some help. Find a family support system, or they can assist you at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.