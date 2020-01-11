Walmart kicks off nationwide Wellness Day

by: WTRF Staff

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WTRF) – Walmart is starting off 2020 with a free Wellness Day to the public.

On Saturday, January 11, health practitioners will on-site at more than 4,600 Walmart stores across the nation to provide free health services and resources.

Customers will have the opportunity to receive a free health screening, speak with a local pharmacist and get a low-cost flu shot, which is currently sweeping the U.S.

The CDC is reporting high flu activity but only a little over half of the country have received flu vaccines.

Walmart Wellness Day will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Participating locations in the area include Triadelphia, St. Clairsville, Steubenville, Moundsville and Weirton.

