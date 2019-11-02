Live Now
Fall Back! Daylight savings time ends Sunday

(CNN/WTRF) – It’s that time of year — when the clocks change and you get that extra hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 3, meaning it’s time to “fall back” to standard time.

Smart devices will usually reset automatically.

However, most people will still need to set a few clocks back an hour manually.

There are a few places where people don’t have to do anything because they never went on daylight saving time, such as Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Hawaii and Arizona.

But the rest of us will get what feels like an extra hour in bed Sunday morning, guilt free!

Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. on March 8.

