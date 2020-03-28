Hinebaugh Athletics, LLC brings the gym to your living room

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The coronavirus has put a stop to many activities, including going to the gym.

Hinebaugh Athletics, LLC just recently opened on Market Street and they had to find a way to keep their gym open in a safe and creative way.

They’ve moved their HIIT and Bootcamp classes to online Zoom group sessions. People can continue their journeys online at home and still have their a trainer to motivate them.

And don’t worry if you don’t have the necessary items for a workout—they’ve found the perfect substitution!

Today, we actually decided to use some household items, which were like a gallon jug of water, a broom stick handle, a tea towel, a book and backpacks—things like that—that they can just go and grab from any part of their home and utilize that as a tool to workout with. Nancy Moczek, Personal Trainer – Hinebaugh Athletics, LLC

They are really enjoying that we are still able to be face-to-face with each other. Even though we have to social distance, we can’t be in the same room, we can still see each other and can still continue with their workout journey. Beth Hinebaugh, Owner – Hinebaugh Athletics, LLC

If you are interested in signing up for classes, they are $8 and take place on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Latest Posts: