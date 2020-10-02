How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa

1) Plug in the Echo Dot and wait for it to say, “Hello, you’re Amazon Echo Dot is ready for set up. Just follow the instructions in your Alexa App.”

2) Download the Alexa App to install it on your phone.

3) Go to your Phone Settings and find your Echo Dot and connect it to your phone.

4) Then go back to the Alexa App on your phone and turn on FLASH BRIEFINGS.

5) Search for WTRF7News and activate it.

That’s it! Just ask Alexa to tell you your WTRF news.