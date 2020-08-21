High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
2020 High School Football Preview: Linsly Cadets

Linsly High School
The Cadets never back down from a challenge and this year is no exception with the likes of Martins Ferry, Steubenville and Dover on the schedule.

We step off the porch quite a bit and that’s sort of becoming the culture of these kids they’re not going to back down from anybody, they’re excited to play the bigger the tougher the better you’re not going to win them all but these kids take a lot of pride in challenging themselves and challenging this program and I think it’s making us better every year

BJ Depew- Linsly Head Coach

Offensively they welcome back senior quarterback Hunter Kelley who as a junior had 1,600 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns in only 8 games due to injury.

At 6’5″ and now 200 pounds he’s an imposing figure as a passer and a runner.

Also returning in the backfield is senior Steven Felton at fullback.

Senior Kobe Hill returns at wide receiver a good athlete, he filled in at qb when Kelley was out last season.

Also at receiver look for sophomores Luca DiLorenzo and Nathan Coleman and junior Felix Reitter.

Moving into the running back position they have seniors Zachai Simmons and Spencer Knight.

When they go with a tight end juniors Liam Lyck and Brodie Selmon will fill the spot. Along the rest of the line they must replace nearly every starter.

We have one guy Hayden Bozich who started three games for us but otherwise we played primarily seniors last year so theres open competition for all of those positions the good news is we have a good number here stretching all the way down to our freshman class with a lot of offensive linemen on the roster and they are going to work and compete for those starting spots.

BJ Depew- Linsly Head Coach

Defensively they are strong in the back half including Kelley a four year starter returning at db.

Simmons, Hill, Knight, and DiLorenzo also return and Felton returns at linebacker who will be the leader of this unit.

Upfront Marco Aprea is the only returner at end.

Like the offensive side, our defensive line was very senior-oriented so some candidates and it will be our job to get them ready for September 4th.

BJ Depew- Linsly Head Coach

They will face Martins Ferry on the first Friday in September.

