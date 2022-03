Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Bruins had a big momentum shift early with a 3-run home run over the centerfield fence which gave Brooke a 3-0 lead.

The Cadets also surrendered some unearned runs to Brooke. In the third inning, Recrosio’s throw to first was mishandled and Brooke scored its 5th run of the game

Brooke cruised to a 15-3 victory. Next up for the Bruins is a Wednesday home game against John Marshall. Linsly is also home on Wednesday against Weir.