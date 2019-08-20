Linsly Cadets 2019 High School Football Season Preview

Coach Depew knows his team will need that depth especially facing another very challenging schedule that includes Martins Ferry, Wheeling Central, Morgantown, and Steubenville.

These kids really take pride in that they get excited for the challenges that lie ahead of us and I think that kind of culture has grown over the last few years we’ve had great senior leadership and always up for the big game and this year it’s 10 big ones in a row. BJ Depew- Head Coach

Offensively the strength of this team is upfront with the return of 5 linemen.

6’8″ 335 senior Nils Braun, 6’4″ 350 senior Kevin Espinoza, 6’3″ 235 pound senior Chance Knight, 6’6″ 325 pound senior Dominik Ondra and 6’4″ 255 pound senior Florian Hirsch.

Junior Hunter Kelly a defensive starter last season will take over at quarterback.

He has a number of talented receivers at his disposal including senior Trevin Tush, senior Joe Zaccirey, senior Lee Paul and junior Kobe Hill.

Senior tight end Fabian Egger will also figure into the passing game.

In the backfield, senior Carl Nyh looks to have the upper hand at running back senior Logan Gill will also get some carries. While senior Lee Cartwright and junior Steven Felton will split time at fullback.

We return five linemen in the senior class and some good size there and strength we’ll be looking counting on them to carry us at first to get the run game going a little bit so we can develop our passing game and get the ball to all the good weapons we have out there. BJ Depew- Head Coach

Defensively they have holes to fill in the defensive backfield and linebacker. So they count on their front again while the group comes along led by 3-year letter winner Knight at the end along with Hirsch.

Fabian started at the end last season but will move to linebacker. While Kelly and Zaccirey return in the defensive backfield. While several others are fighting for playing time.

It will take these first couple scrimmages to get a real good look at the candidates that are there but what I will say is we have pretty good depth at all those spots right now and guys are really competing for them right now so the defense is something we learn as we go BJ Depew- Head Coach

That challenging schedule for the Cadets begins on the 30th at Westinghouse