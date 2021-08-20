Linsly Cadets: 2021 High School Football Preview

The players on this team don’t shy away from their loaded schedule where they will face the likes of Steubenville, Dover, Cardinal Mooney, and many others they are excited about the challenge.

Every week there is someone on our schedule whos just like going to bring us a tough opponent and it makes us raise the bar in practice and what not because we know we have that tough opponent coming up Hayden Bozich

Helping them face that tough schedule are several key returners on the offensive line including Bozich, they have Wyatt Haynes, Florian Schorn, Colton Cybulski and Amir Hodzic. With 6’5″ senior Liam Lyck at tigh end. They’ve moved two former o linemen to full back in Adam Dolata and Alco Smith. They also return three receivers in senior Feliz Reitter and juniors Nate Coleman and Luca Dilorenzo.

We do have to replace our entire backfield in terms of the carries so right now Aiden Sanders, and Alex Taylor and Colin Paull who can also play quarterback is playing all over the place so we feel good about the quality of the run game as well as the pass BJ Depew

We like to pressure the defense a lot very quick no huddle very quick to get to the ball and we have a really strong run game and we can throw the ball up too Luca Dilorenzo

Defensively the Cadets return DiLorenzo and Reitter in the defensive backfield with Lick, Smith and Dolata back on the line. Along with Brodie Selmon and Raymond Kovalesky at linebacker.

Both of our insides are gone so were working to see who’s going to play those two inide spots on defense and like on offense the d-line has some experience amd look pretty explosive right now and they’re going to need to be based on the teams we play.

The Cadets opening their challenging schedule on the 27th at Martins Ferry.