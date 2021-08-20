https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Linsly Cadets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Linsly High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The players on this team don’t shy away from their loaded schedule where they will face the likes of Steubenville, Dover, Cardinal Mooney, and many others they are excited about the challenge.

**Get More High School Sports Here**

Every week there is someone on our schedule whos just like going to bring us a tough opponent and it makes us raise the bar in practice and what not because we know we have that tough opponent coming up

Hayden Bozich

Helping them face that tough schedule are several key returners on the offensive line including Bozich, they have Wyatt Haynes, Florian Schorn, Colton Cybulski and Amir Hodzic. With 6’5″ senior Liam Lyck at tigh end. They’ve moved two former o linemen to full back in Adam Dolata and Alco Smith. They also return three receivers in senior Feliz Reitter and juniors Nate Coleman and Luca Dilorenzo.

We do have to replace our entire backfield in terms of the carries so right now Aiden Sanders, and Alex Taylor and Colin Paull who can also play quarterback is playing all over the place so we feel good about the quality of the run game as well as the pass

BJ Depew

We like to pressure the defense a lot very quick no huddle very quick to get to the ball and we have a really strong run game and we can throw the ball up too

Luca Dilorenzo

Defensively the Cadets return DiLorenzo and Reitter in the defensive backfield with Lick, Smith and Dolata back on the line. Along with Brodie Selmon and Raymond Kovalesky at linebacker.

Both of our insides are gone so were working to see who’s going to play those two inide spots on defense and like on offense the d-line has some experience amd look pretty explosive right now and they’re going to need to be based on the teams we play.

The Cadets opening their challenging schedule on the 27th at Martins Ferry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

Martins Ferry Purple Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

Shadyside Tigers: 2021 High School Football Preview

Bellaire Big Reds: 2021 High School Football Preview

Brooke Bruins: 2021 High School Football Preview

Bridgeport Bulldogs: 2021 High School Football Preview

Oak Glen Golden Bears: 2021 High School Football Preview

Steubenville Big Red: 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter