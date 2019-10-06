Linsly Downs Taylor Allderdice

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Linsly Cadets hosted Taylor Allderdice on Saturday. The Cadets would strike first when quarterback Hunter Kelly connected with Trevin Tush for a 74 yards touchdown, putting the Cadets up 7-0. Later, Carl Nyh would bring it in from 6 yards out for the score, giving Linsly a 14-0 lead. However, Kelly’s pass would then be picked off by Taylor Allderdice’s Randolph and we would score on the pick, and then again on a 19 yard pass a few plays later. Linsly then led 14-13. Carl Nyh then had a nice 36 yard run and made his way into the endzone for the Cadets. Linsly then led 21-13 with 1:46 to go in the first half went on to win 42-6, improving to 6-0 on the season. The Cadets will take on Point Pleasant next on Oct. 11th.