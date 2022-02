Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Cadets were not very challenged by Cameron.

Linsly was able to capitalize on some 3 point plays in the second half. In the 4th quarter, Linsly’s Dononvic drove from the top of the key and was fouled before getting the lay-up to go. He would be good for the three point play.

Later in the same quarter, Murray came up with a steal and was fouled. He got a lay up to go and was good on the free throw as well.

Linsly won 72-53.