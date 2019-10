WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Western Reserve scored 19 unanswered second half points to rally and beat Linsly 19-14 on Homecoming.

The Cadets led 7-0 at the half thanks to a Kobe Hill 15-yard touchdown pass to Fabian Egger. They took a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter when Carl Nyh capped the opening drive of the half with a four yard touchdown run.

The loss drops the Cadets to 7-2 they visit Steubenville next Friday.

Alexandria Carson was crowned Homecoming Queen.