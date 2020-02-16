10th year for Cupids Love Struck Bridal Show

Did Valentines Day end with a ring for you? If so hopefully you got a head start on planning.

The 10th year of the Cupids Love Struck Bridal Show took place today at the Capitol. The event hosts say they pride themselves on creating a low-stress environment for the brides to plan their big day.

It is a very relaxed time for the brides. They get to come and look at different venders that they can use for their weddings. It just makes it easier on them to get ahead on their weddings help them plan ahead for their wedding and make it their day. CJ Rose – Assistant, DJ Daner

One lucky bride will also be walking away with a 10 thousand-dollar prize from DJ Daner.