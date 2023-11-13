12 people were arrested on Friday after the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office executed five separate search warrants in Bellaire Ohio.

Ariana Choice, 18, Shane Tuchek, 25, Cierrah Ratliff, 19, of Bellaire, Ohio was arrested and charged with possessing and trafficking in fentanyl within the vicinity of a juvenile.

Donavan Lynn, 18, David Allen, 19, were arrested and charged with possessing and trafficking in methamphetamine within the vicinity of a juvenile. Detectives also arrested two juveniles during this investigation.

Kaleb Sabo, 27, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Jeffery Tuchek, 53, and Christy Tuchek, 53, of Bellaire, Ohio was arrested on possession of criminal tools.

Brittaney Tuchek, 31, of Bellaire, Ohio was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing.

Detectives said they seized multiple firearms, bulk methamphetamine, and fentanyl during the investigation. One of the firearms were defaced and is allegedly stolen.

No other mugshots were made available