Eighteen individuals have been indicted for distributing drugs in the Northern Panhandle, including two Chicago men accused of operating a fentanyl trafficking organization in Weirton and Steubenville.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that a federal grand jury has returned a series of indictments alleging the sale of drugs in Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel counties.

In the first indictment, Gerald Henry, also known as “Unc,” age 39, and Stephen Price, also known as “Sleepy,” age 38, both of Chicago, Illinois, are accused of leading a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine in Hancock County. The others charged in the conspiracy are Jasmine McCullough, age 39, also of Chicago, Daniel Paul Truax, age 45, of Weirton, West Virginia, Paula Jean Truax, age 43, of Weirton, and William Dean Tredway, age 34, of Colliers, West Virginia.

The second indictment alleges a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Ohio County, led by Teo Marcero Coleman, also known as “Teddy,” age 43, of McMechen and including Marlow Hurd, also known as “Brah,” age 45, of Wheeling, and Terry L. Blair, Jr., also known as “Fool,” age 40, also of Wheeling.

A Wetzel County conspiracy is alleged in the third indictment, charging Nolan Eugene McCray, age 39, of Cedar Lane, Texas, with coordinating efforts to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. The others charged in the indictment are Regina Anne Shaw, age 54, of Pine Grove, West Virginia, Maranda Rose Richardson, age 35, of Burton, West Virginia, and Cody Norris, age 34, also of Burton.

The fourth indictment charges David Adam Stewart, age 41, and Ginny Lynn Richmond, age 42, both of Moundsville, West Virginia, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Marshall County.

The fifth indictment charges Joseph William Alfred, also known as “Chris,” age 49, of Moundsville, West Virginia, for the distribution of methamphetamine in Ohio County.

The sixth indictment charges Gerald Lee Young, age 56, of Weirton, West Virginia, with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, and methamphetamine in Hancock County.

The final indictment charges an individual with the distribution of fentanyl in Ohio County but it remains sealed until the person charged has been arrested.

“We are fortunate to have three outstanding drug task forces in the Northern Panhandle to respond to the threat posed by out-of-town traffickers,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “Their efforts make our communities safer and make life uncomfortable for dealers who choose to operate here.”