Two Ohio Valley men have been arrested after they allegedly left a man in critical condition.

Bellaire Police say 22-year-old Sherman Leasure of Bellaire and 47-year-old Richard West III of Bellaire are being charged with felonious assault, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary.

Police say they were notified that a 24-year-old was taken to a local medical facility with extensive injuries.

Officers say they spoke to the victim and that Leasure and West broke into his house and beat him and robbed him. The victim said he was stripped down and was beaten with several objects and left him lying in the residence.

The victim was taken to WVU Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Police say this incident is under further investigation with more arrests and charges possible.