2020 Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff cancelled

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff has been cancelled.

Committee Chair Rose Humway-Warmuth said while it was a difficult decision to make, organizers feel cancelling the event is in the best interest of all involved.

“It is of utmost importance that everyone – from our staff members and volunteers who make the cookoff happen to the participants and the folks attending – remain healthy and safe,” she said. “The nature of the event, that typically draws a large crowd, makes social distancing impossible, so we decided to put things on hold until 2021.”

Humway-Warmuth noted that cooks and chili lovers alike should mark their calendars for June 5, 2021.

“We will look ahead to next year’s event when we can all enjoy the fun, festive atmosphere and great food to which we have grown accustomed,” she said, adding entertainment and the car cruise will again be on the slate of activities for the day.

Held at Wheeling’s Heritage Port, the Chili Cookoff is sanctioned by the International Chili Society and sponsored by the City of Wheeling. Proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.