20th Annual Relay For Life

It’s an event that is back again this year to help raise money for cancer research.

The 20th annual Wetzel County Relay for Life event is free and will be held this Friday night, June 21st, from 5 PM – 1 AM.

Expect music from three different bands, food, and fun– all while raising money for the American Cancer Society.

Donations are welcome and if an individual does raise $100, a Relay For Life T-Shirt will be given. Support is greatly appreciated to benefit cancer research.

The Chair of Wetzel County Relay For Life, Betty Klug, shared with WTRF that “you need to sign up and help because the money we collect, it goes for research plus it helps with rides to and from treatments. It’ll buy gas cards and it’ll buy wigs and things for the cancer patients.”

At 9:30 pm on Friday, a luminaria ceremony will be held. Anyone can purchase a luminaria for $5, to be a part of this touching piece of the night.

Relay for Life is hoping to raise enough money to exceed their goal at this “party for a great cause.”

This free of charge event will be hosted at the Magnolia Track Fields on Elm Street in New Martinsville.

Contact Betty Klug To Sign-Up In Advance

(304)-771-5320

Or Sign-Up At The Event That Night