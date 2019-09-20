2nd Annual Pumpkin Festival returns to Moundsville

Love Beyond Measure, affiliated with Bethel Christian Fellowship, will hold its 2nd annual Pumpkin Festival in Moundsville, WV

The festival is free and will be held on Sept. 28 at River Front Park on 13th St from 10-6:00 PM.

The event will feature live music from

  • Chrisagis Brothers
  • The Elson’s
  • Risen Witness
  • Cross Road Gospel
  • Susan Jones
  • AND MORE

There will also be stuff for the kids such as hayrides, face painting, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, and Kid’s Prince and Princess contest (4-6yrs, 7-9yrs. 10-12 yrs!)

Food will also be available at Hatley’s River Front Event Hall.

If you need more information please 304-559-9348

