300 grams of suspected cocaine/fentanyl, and other drugs secured in Steubenville drug bust

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, officers from the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed search warrants on two residences in the City of Steubenville and one vehicle. 

As a result of those searches, Tashaon A. Coleman, 41, of Steubenville was taken into custody and remains at the Jefferson County Justice Center.

Officers located approximately 300 grams of suspected cocaine/fentanyl, 20 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl and 10 grams of what officers believe may be pure fentanyl at a residence on 528 Ross Street in Steubenville. 

Approximately $14,000.00 in United States currency was located at Coleman’s residence on 483 Lovers Lane, Apartment 11 in Steubenville.  Officers discovered additional suspected cocaine believed to weigh approximately one kilogram, an estimated 300 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, approximately $150,000.00 in United States currency and a semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle driven by Coleman.

Coleman will be charged in Steubenville Municipal Court as a Major Drug Offender for the possession of the cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and with a weapons violation, as he has been previously convicted of felony drug offenses.

