WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF)- When an emergency strikes, first responders do the best they can. But, what if emergency services worked to build a relationship with their community before something happens? That’s exactly what emergency services in Monroe County have been doing now for three years, to create personal relationships of trust. 7News attended the special event in Woodsfield today, designed for encouraging trust and safety.

The 3rd Annual Monroe County Safety Enforcement Day was held on this gorgeous October day at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, with live demonstrations and a barbeque picnic. It was centered around community bonding and gave individuals with disabilities who are part of the Person Centered Services (PCS) and Monroe Achievement Center (MACO) a chance to learn, explore, and have fun. Tractors, Ohio Department of Transportation, emergency medical services, life-flight services, law enforcement, tow services, and the fire department were all there!

Monroe County Sheriff, Charles R. Black, Jr., told 7News “with today’s society and all of the negativity we need to rebuild some of those bridges that have been burned especially with the younger generation and they are aware in any situation whomever it might be in an emergency response to go and ask for help.”

In an emergency, especially with those who have disabilities, Sheriff Black recommends a pre-planned escape route and to always have a prepared plan regarding all scenarios.