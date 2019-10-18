4th annual NAMI Walk to take place Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a walk being held in Wheeling tomorrow and it’s all to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

NAMI Greater Wheeling is hosting the mental illness walk.

This is the 4th annual NAMI walk to focus on supporting those with mental illness and to normalize it.

Amy Gamble is the Executive Director of NAMI Greater Wheeling.

She says she wants to stress the importance of knowing you’re not alone on your journey with Mental Illness, and since suicide is the only 100% preventable disease, we can’t do enough to remove the stigma.

When you look at the number of people who don’t get help that have mental health conditions, it’s only 40 percent. So, if we can help remove that stigma, and get people talking about mental health conditions, then people will get the help that they need. And then if you get help, you can recover. And then you can go on and live life. AMY GAMBLE- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NAMI GREATER WHEELING

The walk kicks off tomorrow at 10 A.M. at the Schwartfeger Shelter at Oglebay. There will be 9 Vendors so you can learn about support options, a DJ, activities, and more.