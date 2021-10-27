4th COVID vaccine dose; Why CDC says some people may need

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

(WJW) — As some people receive a third dose, or booster shot, of the COVID vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now talking about a fourth dose.

The CDC said people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may need it.

The health agency wrote on its website:

“Moderately and severely immunocompromised people aged ≥18 years who completed an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine primary series and received an additional mRNA vaccine dose may receive a single COVID-19 booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen) at least 6 months after completing their third mRNA vaccine dose. In such situations, people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may receive a total of four COVID-19 vaccine doses.”

When it comes to booster shots, for those who have received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC says the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

The CDC also now says booster shots are recommended for those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. In this case, the recommendation is for anyone 18 and older, who was vaccinated two or more months ago.

You can find a COVID vaccine near you, right here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter