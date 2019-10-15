MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Families in need, especially during the holiday season, are often left to make very difficult decisions. So when the community can give back to its people, everybody wins. The 5th annual Shop With A Cop is back, and so far, this year, 62 kids are on the shopping list! 7News spent time with the Monroe County law enforcement to talk about their part in giving back.

Sheriff Charles R. Black, Jr. is excited for the shopping day and said “it’s always a good time I mean it’s a good stress reliever the children are pleasant to be with and that’s what it’s all about that’s the reason we do this job.”

All officers will be on hand to take students in need from the Switzerland of Ohio Local School District to Walmart, then to a luncheon afterwards.

First they will buy necessities, then a special gift once the important items are purchased. Donations come solely from the community and last year the officers took 100 kids. They hope this year to reach 100 again.

If you are able to and would like, you may donate to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just be sure to include Shop With A Cop in your letter. If you include your name and address, they will provide a receipt. They hit the store on December 11th and 12th!